Sexual harassment!

Public transport is the cheapest mode of transportation, but it is not women-friendly and the least safe of all. Majority of women face harassment while commuting in these buses which goes unnoticed and clearly shows that respecting a woman is just a myth! Sexual harassment has always been a hurdle in our way building a career, forcing us to leave our education and job.
Today, mobility is a real challenge for women, especially those who can’t afford services like Uber; which is comparatively secure. There’s a great need to address this issue. I request city administration to contribute in women’s safety by training lady-police to work on it and penalize the violator, or by launching separate buses for women as KP government did in Mardan.
FAAZILA BAIG
Via email

