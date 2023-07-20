IMPHAL – Two women were forced into marching naked in violence-hit Manipur and the victims were also gang raped, and the gruesome incident triggered widespread condemnation.

The shocking clips being aired show naked women being paraded and molested by a group of armed people in Manipur – the northeast Indian state.

Manipur remained in the trending section in search engines and various social media applications as the incident sent shockwaves in public. Indian top court and prime minister Narendra Modi also took strict notice of the incident which brings shame to the whole nation.

Violence escalated in Manipur and adjourning areas recently, however, this incident dates back to May when two tribal women were sexually assaulted.

The clip recently surfaced but the incident occurred on May 4, showing the victims subjected to harassment by a mob from another community.

As the women urge them for mercy, the culprits continue to drag them without clothes, before taking them to fields where they gang raped them.

It has been learnt that a police complaint was registered, according to which a third woman was being tortured but the no clip shows her presence in the video. Police start proceedings as the culprits’ faces were captured on tape and a prime accused has been held.

Indian media reported that fake news was peddled which triggered huge violence, and started a lethal cycle of reprisal violence on Kuki tribal women which was done by Meitei members.

Bone-chilling incidents of gang rape and harassment have been reported on a daily basis in India, as such acts were often used in revenge bid. This however is the tip of the iceberg as these incidents continue unabated.

In a recent incident, the top Indian court took suo motu notice and a senior most judge expressed grave concern over the incident and directed the government to inform them about the proceedings.

Indian PM Narendra Modi expressed sympathies over the heart-wrenching incident, calling it shameful. BJP supremo directed chief ministers to strengthen legislation and take stern action.