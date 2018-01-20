Sexual abuse rife at UN offices, staffers claim

United Nations

Sexual harassment is widespread and there is a culture of impunity for the perpetrators at United Nations offices around the world, staffers at the world body have reportedly claimed.

The Guardian on Friday reported the results of an investigation that it carried out by interviewing dozens of current and former employees of the UN. Employees working in more than 10 countries spoke to the media outlet on condition of anonymity.

Fifteen of those questioned said they had experienced or reported sexual harassment or assault within the past five years. The alleged offences ranged from verbal harassment to rape.

Only seven of the women had formally reported what happened. Four current or recent UN employees, including some who did not pursue formal complaints, said they had not been given adequate medical care or counseling.

Three women who reported sexual harassment or assault said they had since been forced out of their jobs or been threatened with the termination of their contract in the past year.

One of the women, who alleged she had been raped by a senior UN staff member while working in a remote location, said, “There are no other options to get justice, and I have lost my job, too.”

The victims also criticized UN authorities for letting the perpetrators walk free with impunity. They also said many of those harassed refused to report their case, fearing it might put their careers on the line.

“If you report it, your career is pretty much over, especially if you’re a consultant,” said one consultant, who alleged she had been harassed by her supervisor while working for the World Food Program (WFP). “It’s like an unsaid thing.”

The UN admitted that under-reporting is a serious concern. However, the organization’s secretary general, Antonio Guterres, has “prioritized addressing sexual harassment and upholding the zero tolerance policy.—Agencies