Sex scandal opens rift in embattled Australia govt Web Desk

Sydney

Australia´s parliamentary sex scandal opened a rift in the governing coalition on Friday as deputy leader Barnaby Joyce described Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as “inept” for criticising his affair with an aide.

Joyce, 50, whose National Party rules alongside Turnbull´s Liberals, admitted last week to having an affair with his 33-year-old media adviser, who is pregnant with their child.

Turnbull on Thursday harshly admonished Joyce for making a “shocking error of judgement” for the affair and said he had created a “world of woe” for his wife, four daughters and lover Vikki Campion.

Turnbull, head of the Liberal Party, acknowledged that he was powerless to remove Joyce, who holds the deputy position as leader of smaller National Party on which he relies to govern.