Sewerage system of city has depleted: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter Said that sewerage system of the city has entirely depleted while addressing a gathering of industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) here on Tuesday. On this occasion President of KATI Danish Khan, SVP Faraz-ur-Rehman, Head of KATI’s Standing Committee Zubair Chaya, Chairman Pakistan Tanners Association Kamran Habib and others also expressed their views.

According to details Mayor Karachi said on the occasion that only 12 pc of Karachi comes under his authority and the rest was administrated by cantonment boards and other departments. He said that under the Sindh Local Government Law of 2013 KMC had deprived off all revenue generation departments while the funds released by the provincial government spent for the payments of salaries and pension of KMS employees.

He said that Federal and provincial government were not ready to address sever crisis of Karachi, which contributes more than half of the total revenues into national exchequer. He said that Solid waste management and DMCS were not answerable to the mayor and he has raising voice at every forum to restore the due respect of city’s representatives in local government.

Prior to this President KATI Danish Khan briefed that mayor about economic importance and industrial production of Korangi Industrial Area (KIA). He said that PM Khan emphasizes on enhancement of exports and industrialization but until the industry would face basic infrastructure and energy problems this ambition couldn’t fulfill.

He said that business community was aware of problems faced by mayor and appreciate his efforts for the city instead of all hurdles and shortcomings. Head of KATI’s Standing Committee on Local government and Chiarman & CEO of KITE Zubair Chhaya said that industrialist of the area spent millions of rupees on beatification of roadsides, green belts and roundabout of the KIA.

He added that now DMC is asking to pay 2000 rs per month for per vehicle, which isn’t acceptable to us anyway. He told that CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah has released Rs. 1 billion funds for the development of the area; many of reconstruction and maintenance work were underway by using these funds.

While responding to the concerns showed by industrialists at the meeting Waseem Akhtar said that until the Article 140-A of the constitution would not implement, issues faced by Karachi would not be resolved. He said that Karachi pays for the countries budget, PM Khan were going out of the country to get economic assistance, he should come to Karachi and consider the concerns of the industry in this city, it would be more helpful to the country’s economic prosperity.

Mr. Akhtar said that KMC nothing to do with charged parking implementation of DMC. He demanded that PM Khan should announce a special development package for Karachi.

He said that population figures of Karachi after census were ridicules; if this wouldn’t resolve the CPEC projects could face confusion in planning. He further said that all the three big national parties of the country were busy into a blame game and back lashing each other, while common man sufferings going harsher day by day.

He urged the business community of Karachi to raise their voice in the interest of the city and country and advocate their rights with sense of ownership to Karachi.

