Sewage treatment plants facing delay due to technical issues: MCI

The long-awaited five Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), planned to install in catchment areas of federal capital, may not be materialized in near future due to bureaucratic hiccups and illegal settlements in and around the project designated sites, according to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The plants were to be installed at catchment areas of Bari Imam, Lower and Upper Shahdra and Simly dam might took half a year due to some technical issues to get its PC-I approved from the planning commission, official sources in the MCI told APP.

The STPs idea, floated by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and Cabinet Division in 2012, is aimed at stopping the flow of sewage in the streams of Murree and the Korang River which discharges into Rawal Lake.

Sharing details of the project, the MCI said Rs3.69 billion PC-I had been completed and submitted to the Planning Commission (PC) for getting final nod from Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) after clearance of some technical observations.

The PC raised some observations earlier regarding categories, capacity and capability of the plants which were responded by the hired consultant instantly. Recently, the sources said the planning commission again sought integrated water management solution, details of PC-II of the project and current status of the illegal settlements in and around the selected sites.

The regularization case of encroached land in these areas was in process and once the Capital Development Authority declared them legal, the MCI would purchase the sites by claiming the easement right especially over water collection sites.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp