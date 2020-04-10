Sewage could provide early warning of Covid-19 outbreaks

THE doctors treating the first con firmed case of Covid-19 in the United States in January 2020 identified the SARS-CoV-2 virus not only in nasal and oral swabs but also in stool samples. This has led scientists in the UK and China to propose that wastewater in sewer systems could provide early indications of the spread of the virus among communities. Wastewater-based epidemiology is already widely used in the US and Europe to gauge the extent of illicit drug use. It can also provide data about dietary factors, such as sugar intake and alcohol consumption, as well as exposure to environmental toxins. It is possible for people carrying the new corona virus to experience few or no symptoms. In this case, doctors consider them to be “asymptomatic.” The team of researchers explains that this circumstance can be dangerous. Without the ability to screen these asymptomatic patients quickly and effectively, these unsuspecting carriers have the potential to increase the risk of disease transmission if no early effective quarantine measures are implemented. SURGICAL MASKS MAY HELP, BUT NOT AS FIRST LINE OF DE FENSE: As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are changing tack regarding their recommendation to the public about wearing face masks, some experts explain how certain masks could help keep the corona virus at bay. However, these should be our last resort, they warn. A few days ago, the CDC issued new guidance on the circumstances under which it is advisable to wear masks during the Covid-19 pandemic. The federal agency now “recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially [original emphasis] in areas of significant community-based transmission.” Yet, by advising the use of homemade cloth masks, the CDC are upholding their earlier recommendation that people refrain from purchasing surgical masks and N95 respirators, which they deem to be “critical supplies” for healthcare workers, who face shortages of protective equipment. VENTILATOR SHORTAGE CRISIS AROUND THE WORLD: In particular, the insufficient number of ventilators very quickly came to the world’s attention, as highlighted by physicians and hospital managers from across the world, including Italy, India, and the United States.