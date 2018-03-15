Sevilla stun Man Utd to make Champions League quarters

Manchester

Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League as Wissam Ben Yedder struck twice in four second-half minutes to send Sevilla into the quarter-finals for the first time in 60 years with a stunning 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The Spaniards progressed by the same score on aggregate after a goalless first-leg draw.

The visitors were deserving winners as they controlled game throughout but had to wait for Ben Yedder’s introduction as a substitute to add a clinical finish.

Ben Yedder put Sevilla in front 16 minutes from time when he blasted into the bottom corner before heading in a second shortly after. Romelu Lukaku reduced United’s arrears, but it was too little, too late with United boss Jose Mourinho’s decision to once again drop Paul Pogba certain to be scrutinised.—AFP