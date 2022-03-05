Sevilla lose more title ground with draw at Alaves

Sevilla missed their opportunity to close the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by the relegation-threatened Alaves on Friday.

The draw in which both teams had chances to snatch the victory left second-placed Sevillistas Rojiblancos five points off the Madrid club at the top who can extend their lead to 8 points on Saturday when they host Real Sociedad.

Alaves’ Joselu nearly gave the hosts a perfect start in the very first minute of the game but goalkeeper Bono made a great save, while Sevilla had their early goal chalked off when Thomas Delaney’s strike deflected in off Youssef En-Nesyri who was in an offside position.

Munir El Haddadi had the chance to win it for Sevilla in the 89th minute but shot straight at Fernando Pacheco in goal.

Alaves remain in the relegation places in 18th, three points from the safety zone. Sevilla have drawn their last four away league games – their last win on the road was in early January.