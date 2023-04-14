Sevilla scored two late goals to earn a vital draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in their Europa League quarterfinal clash.

Marcel Sabitzer scored twice in the first half as Erik ten Hag’s side appeared to be strolling to a comfortable win before own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire deep into the second half kept the tie alive ahead of the return leg in Spain.

Despite the absence of their prolific goalscorer Marcus Rashford, United took just 14 minutes to get on the board as Bruno Fernandes sent Sabitzer through and the Austrian fired the opener past Yassine Bounou before beating the Moroccon again seven minutes later with Martial the assist provider this time.

Things started going bad for the Red Devils during halftime when Raphael Varane had to be replaced due to injury.

United’s defence managed to hold steadfast until the 84th minute when Malacia somehow turned Jesus Navas’ cross into his own net.

The goal changed the complexion of the game with the visitors pushing for the equaliser which arrived in the 2nd minute of added time when Youssef En-Nesyri’s header hit Maguire and again somehow found its way past David de Gea.

In between the two goals, United also lost Lisandro Martinez to injury meaning Erik ten Hag could be without his preferred defensive pairing when they play Sevilla again next Friday to decide who reaches the semifinals of the Europa League as they continue to chase the second trophy of the ten Hag era.