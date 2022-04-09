Sevilla beat Granada to reclaim second spot in La Liga

Sevilla beat Granada 4-2 in a dramatic conclusion at home to leapfrog Barcelona into second place of La Liga’s table.

After being level at 2-2 heading into stoppage time Sevilla scored twice to beat Granada 4-2.

The visitors took the lead through Darwin Machis who opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

The lead was short-lived as Sevilla leveled things through Diego Carlos in the 32nd minute before eventually taking the lead when Lucas Ocampos added their second in the 66th minute of the game.

Sevilla was staring at another costly stumble after Víctor Díaz equalized by heading home a corner kick with just two minutes remaining in regulation time to make it 2-2.

An injury forced a lengthy added time and the hosts capitalized to seal all three points.