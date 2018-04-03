Severe water shortage

WATER availability scenario in the country is becoming grave with the passage of every day as Tarbela and Mangla dams have hit their dead level and there are no prospects of heavy rains in near future. The water crisis, caused by climate change, is posing a threat to the Kharif crop as well as electricity generation, leading to prolonged summer load-shedding.

According to latest reports, total hydel generation has dropped to 1,050 megawatts due to cut in water releases from dams against the installed capacity of 7,000 MW. Keeping in view shortages in the system, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has decided to close downstream water releases from Chashma to Punjab with immediate effect and this would surely play havoc with the standing crops. As Punjab and Sindh, the provinces that cater to the food needs of the entire country, are facing 60 percent shortage, one can imagine the fate of present and future crops. Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast negligible rains during April and May, which would complicate the situation further in coming weeks and there are apprehensions that it would be a challenge to meet even drinking water requirements in major cities and towns in the face of drying up of small water reservoirs like Rawal Lake in the Capital and further drop in underground water table. Planners and economists have been emphasising the need to focus on building water reservoirs but unfortunately no government could concentrate on this issue and as a result we are faced with a delicate scenario where India is stopping our share of water by building dozens of dams on rivers meant for Pakistan. Regrettably, we politicised the issue of water storage, opposed Kalabagh Dam without any genuine reason and could not achieve worthwhile progress on construction of dams on which there is consensus. It is time we discuss this matter with China and make construction of water reservoirs as part of CPEC to achieve timely progress for increasing water storage capacity of the country.

