Severe injuries to 27 labourers after IIOJK bridge collapsed

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least 27 laborers, mainly non-locals, were injured, two of the seriously, when an under construction bridge collapsed in Koulpur area of Vijaypur in Samba district on Sunday.

The incident has raised questions about the quality of work of Indian construction companies in the territory.

The under construction bridge was located at river Devak near village Koulpur.

Eleven of the injured have been admitted at Ramgarh hospital.

Others have been admitted at Emergency Hospital Vijaypur Two of the injured Yashpal and Deepak have been referred at GMC Jammu for further treatment.

SSP Samba Dr Abhishek Mahajan confirmed injuries to 27 persons. He told media that soon after information, a massive rescue operation was launched by police. He said investigations are underway regarding the incident.—KMS