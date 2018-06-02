Severe hot weather predicated

Islamabad

Very hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country while light rain occurred in Bunji 02 mm.

The Punjab local meteorological department’s ex-perts said that the harsh weather condition would continue to per-sist for the next four days, and its intensity can even in-crease. According to synoptic situation, the continental air is prevailing over most plains of the country. Meanwhile, health experts, while talking to this scribe, advised the people to avoid unnecessary movement in the sun and stay indoors, especially at noon and afternoon.Highest temperatures recorded on Friday were: Moenjodaro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 51°C, Larkana, Jacobabad, Bahawalnagar, Turbat 50°C.— APP