Severe cold weather increases people’s problems manifolds

Astore

As winter season is at its peak across the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), water-supply lines have frozen and scarcity of firewood, higher cost of natural gas left thousands of impoverished people at the mercy of nature’s fury. The Met office forecast lowest temperature across the country was recorded at Skardu (-13), Hunza (-11), Gilgit (-5) and Astore (-10) degree centigrade.

The complaints of respiratory diseases are increasing due to severe cold, an health official said.The people of Astore are also facing problems due to severe and cold weather. When APP correspondent contacted Executive Engineer Water and Power Astore , he said that the area of Astore is exempted from electric load-shedding due to Shogurat power project.He assured uninterrupted power supply for the valley in the coming days.

He urged the people to avoid use of heavy electric equipment such as Electric rods, Geysers and heaters. He appealed the area people to cooperate with electric department.—APP

