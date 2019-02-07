Severe cold, rainy weather likely

Islamabad

The met office in a weather report said that westerly wave is affecting upper parts of Pakistan and it may persist till Friday. The cold wave persists in Karachi with windy weather, the met office says. The temperature in the port city likely to go down due to northwestern winds. Presently the wind speed remains 20 nautical miles per hour, and the temperature remains at 15 degree Celsius, which will likely to go down to 14 to 12 degrees Centigrade, the PMD report said.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department report, rain and thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bahawalpur and Malakand divisions. Different parts of Lahore received rainfall affecting flight schedule at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The rainy weather disturbed 26 flights at the airport, 11 of which were cancelled and 15 were delayed.

The arrival and departure of flights at the airport from/ to Sukkur, Islamabad, Karachi and Quetta were cancelled. Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division, Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. Mainly cold and cry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Friday.—APP

