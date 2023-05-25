Severe action against law-breaker demanded

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan’s justice system seemed helpless in the face of the oppressor, as the officers were violating the courts’ orders without being feared to be punished. In a statement on Thursday, Farrukh Habib said that it was high time the judiciary should make one law-breaker an example as it would put an instant end on the non-stop series of press conferences for leaving the party. He said that if one of the officers was punished for violating the courts’ decisions, no one would dare to make a mockery of the decisions of the courts.

However, Farrukh lamented that the officers were well-aware of the fact that they would merely be reprimanded and would face harsh talks; hence they were continuously violating the law. PTI CSI stated that there was still an opportunity for the court to at least punish one law-breaking officer to set an example, as no one would have to hold press conference to part ways with the party.—INP