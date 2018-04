Srinagar

Several persons were injured during clashes between protesters and government forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Monday.

Reports said that the forces fired pellets after youth pelted them with stones, triggering clashes.

Several persons were injured in the clashes who were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Thirteen militants, four civilians and three army men were killed during three gunfights in Shopian and Anantnag districts yesterday.—GK