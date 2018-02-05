Several youth injured in forces’ action

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has said that puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is a faithful stooge for her masters in New Delhi and following Joseph Goebbels theory is distorting facts for the lust of power.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the puppet Chief Minister represents Indian army and is repeatedly telling lies to hoodwink world opinion. Referring to the recent civilian killings in Shopian, the octogenarian leader deplored that Mehbooba Mufti was praising killer Indian forces as most disciplined and saviors of people of Jammu and Kashmir. He was reacting to Mehbooba Mufti’s statement wherein she had supported the continuation of draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the territory. The APHC chairman said that the assertions had badly exposed her.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed and Hilal Ahmad War in their separate messages hailed the role of Pakistan in highlighting the worst human rights violations, perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. They thanked the country for its continued moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

Meanwhile, several youth were injured when Indian troops fired bullets and teargas shells on protesters in Murran area of Pulwama district, today. The youth were protesting against the cordon-and-search-operation, carried out by Indian forces in the area. In Jammu, various social organizations and groups protested outside Press Club against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa in Kathua district. The speakers on the occasion said that the inaction on the part of police showed political apathy of the system towards common people.

On the other hand, an 80-minute film on the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir was screened in Iranian cinemas to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Iranian government rejected the Indian pressure and allowed the screening of the movie “Kashmir Dar Khoon-o-Aatish” in the cinemas of Mashhad city.—KMS