Several women come out in support of Ali Zafar

Staff Reporter

Singer-songwriter and ac-tor Ali Zafar is caught in the eye of a storm since singer-songwriter Meesha Shafi made allegations last week that the pop star has sexually harassed her on two occasions, including once when they were jamming last year.

Since then, a number of women have come forward with their own stories against Ali Zafar, leveling similar sexual harassment allegations. However, now more women have stepped up, but in support of Ali Zafar.

Among them is singer and model Aqsa Ali who took to Instagram and maintained that she was present at the jam session Meesha Shafi has spoken of (in an exclusive interview with Instep) and was astonished that “she (Meesha Shafi) would take a lie to this level” and that her conscience doesn’t allow her to stay quiet.

She stated, “As I am the part of concert crew, I travel internationally and locally with Ali Zafar, and I have seen girls throwing themselves at him and his gentlemanly response to that, which is so rare for any rockstar. (In fact) we all travel like friends and we work in a very comfortable envi-ronment.”