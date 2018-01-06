Several suspects held, cache of arms recovered: ISPR

RAWALPINDI : The security forces arrested several terrorist suspects, recovered cache of arms and ammunition during separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in various areas of Balochistan on Friday.

Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said that the FC Balochistan in support of Khushal Balochistan program, conducted IBOs in Sui, Muslim Bagh, Barkhan, Sambaza, Mekhtar/Loralai and Mastung areas.

Suspects including illegal Afghan nationals apprehended. Cache of arms, ammunition and explosive including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered, the ISPR added.

Orignally published by INP