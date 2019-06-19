Several rates of sales tax on services reduced: KPRA

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Consequent upon 18th Constitutional Amendment, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) started collection for sales tax on services under the Finance Act, 2013 and has collected more than Rs.50 billion.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the administrative control of KPRA earlier remained with Excise & Taxation Department and while keeping in view its importance in the overall provincial resource mobilization, KPRA has recently been placed under the administrative control of the Finance Department.

In the context of KPRA, the outgoing financial year of 2018-19 can be called a year of institutional reforms, organizational strengthening and compliance enforcement through IT system-supported desk audit, physical survey and direct monitoring.

Purpose-specific technical assistance has been received from different international expert sources to revamp and modernize the legal frameworks, build up technical human resource and develop strategic planning for tax policy and physical expansion of KPRA.

KPRA is already on its way to its geographic expansion by establishing offices in Bannu, Mardan, Abbottabad and Malakand (tax shall not be charged or paid on services meant exclusively for consumption by permanent residents of the merged areas) and expecting to broaden tax coverage and tax base in all these urban constellations.

For the year 2019-20, target for KPRA has been fixed at Rs. 20 billion which KPRA is strongly optimistic to achieve.

As a first phase of legal framework reforms, descriptions and classifications of the First and Second Schedules of the KP Finance Act, 2013 have been rationalized in accordance with the best international practices.

Different trade bodies and associations have been suggesting and requesting for reduction in tax rates keeping in view the peculiarities of the KP market. Keeping such demands in view, tax rate on several classes and categories of services reduced to 10%, 8%, 5% and 2%. Several categories of informal sector or traditional small-size businesses have been exempted from sales tax.

The relief measures included tax rate on middle class restaurants (other than corporate, chain-based, franchised or run by multinationals) has been reduced from 15% to 8%. The rate has been further reduced to 2% on restaurants operating purely in informal manner or style.

Similarly, Tax rate on services of wedding halls has been reduced from 15% to 8%. Rate on catering services has also been cut down to 10%.

While full exemption has been granted to traditional type launderers and dry-cleaners, tax rate on medium sized stand-alone laundries and dry-cleaning businesses has been reduced from 15% to 8%.

Tax rate on advertisements on electronic media has been reduced from 15% to 10% and in case of print media advertisements, it has been further reduced to 5%.

Tax rate on property dealers, second hand automobile dealers and dealers of second hand goods, rent-a-car businesses has been reduced from 15% to 5%.

While tax rate on industrial workshops and authorized dealership workshops has been reduced from 15% to 10%, it has been further reduced to 5% on all other categories of workshops. Tax rate on toll manufacturing or contract manufacturing has been further reduced from 10% to 5%.