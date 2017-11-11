Several projects underway for promotion of tourism

Managing Director Abdul Ghafoor, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Friday said said that work has been started on the development of tourism across the country.

He was talking to Punjab’s Minister for Labour and Human Resources Raja Ashfaq Sarwar who met with him here Friday. During the meeting, MD Ghafoor said that after assumption of his charge, he has categorized tourism in different sector, where religious tourism is on top of the priorities. There are numerous sacred places of various religions in the country, said a press release issued here. UK-based Pakistani investor Javed Mujahid was also present on the occasion.

“If the quality facilities and proper advertising provided, not only number of tourists will increase in the country, but also a foreign exchange can be earned.

The peace has been returned in the country and the people of Pakistan are ready to welcome the tourists, he added”.

There are several projects for the development of tourism are available and these schemes include Bus Terminal in the Nankana Sahib, the establishment of motels in the Hawks Bay Karachi, Moenjodaro, Baran Kalay (KP) and tourist facilitation centres in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Quetta and Peshawar, he said.

Apart from this, PTDC has lands in many places across the country, which can be set up for tourist facilities through joint ventures.

MD PTDC said these lands are meant for construction of Aiwan-e-Sayyahat/ PTDC Headquarters in Islamabad, Naltar valley ski resort, 172 acres at coast of Gudani in Balochistan, Sukkur, Banjosa Lake (Azad Kashmir) Muzaffarabad (Azad Kashmir).

In addition, a modern Wildlife Park and resort will be set up with modern facilities near the Kular village on the motorway, he said.

Raja Ashfaq Sarwar said that tourism sites in Pakistan are not less than any other country in terms of beauty and individualism. Only accurate promotion could bring fruitful results.

PTDC should promote country’s natural resources and tourism treasures on media so that the number of tourists would be increased.—APP

