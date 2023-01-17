Several projects for rehabilitation of flood-hit areas

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri has said that several projects are in the pipeline for recovery and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas.

Speaking to the points of GDA leader Ghous Bux Khan Mahar in the National Assembly on Tuesday, she said the government has effectively highlighted the plight of flood victims and secured support of the international community. She said we will have to build a climate resilient infrastructure to avert future disasters.

The Minister said Benazir Income Support Program played a pivotal role in disbursement of seventy billion rupees amongst the flood-affected people. The National Assembly transacted private members’ business. Six bills were laid before the house on Tuesday.