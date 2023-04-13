Several policemen injured in Srinagar road accident

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, several Indian policemen were injured in a road accident in Srinagar.

Officials said that a police vehicle met with an accident as it collided with divider at Pahroo Chowk in Nowgam area of Srinagar on Tuesday late night.

In the incident several policemen were injured who were shifted to SMHS hospital, Srinagar, for treatment, they said.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred in IIOJK, today. The earth-quake occurred at 10:10am local time, with a depth of 10 kilometers.—KMS