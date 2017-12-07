Several officials suspended for violation of load shedding schedule

Islamabad

On account of violation of load management schedule Two Chief Engineer/Operation Directors, namely Muhammad Iqbal Khan Marwat, PESCO and Syed Mohabat Shah, SEPCO, one Deputy Director PDC PESCO, Akhtar Hussain, one assistant Engineer PESCO, Siddique Ahmed and a number of grid stations incharge have been suspended.

The suspension orders have been issued by concerned authorities after the Power Information Technology Company (PITC) special monitoring unit detected violation of the load shedding schedule being implemented from 4th December 2017.

Mr. Haseebullah and Mr .Abdullah grid station incharge in PESCO, Mr. Tahir Hhussain Shah Grid Station Incharge inn GEPCO, Mr. Mohammad Miskeen and Mr. Ghulam Abbas Grid Station Incharge IESCO and Mr. Allah Dino Solangi Grid Station inchrge are placed under suspension on detection of violation of loadshedding schedule.

The PITC has been constantly monitoring the loadshedding and zero loadshdeding on all feeder through online system and the DISCOs have been directed to strictly adhere to the schedule. A special hotline has also been established to monitor and report the violation of the schedule. The Power Division has further directed the DISCOs to provide maximum relief to the consumers and any violation of the schedule set on the basis of losses and recovery will not be tolerated.—INP