Several matters will progress rapidly after yesterday’s meeting: CJP

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Wednesday that several matters will progress rapidly after yesterday’s meeting.

The CJP, without clearly mentioning his meeting with the Prime Minister, gave the statement during the hearing of the case pertaining to facilities in federal hospitals.

“In Sha Allah no summary will now be halted. We will let the government work,” said the Chief justice. He also expressed wish to appoint a doctor as secretary health.

CJP’s remarks came after additional Attorney General told the court that a summary related to the appointment of heads of hospital under PIMS and federation will be resent to the cabinet. Swift action is being taken over court’s orders, he added.

The petitioner complained that doctors are also appointed on the administrative posts of federal hospitals which is not correct.

“I think that only the doctors should supervise the administrative matters of health. Secretary health should also be a doctor. Let the government work, We will see afterwards whether they have appointed the right people or not. If no development will be made, we will ourselves assign the right person. Then the permanent appointment will be done by the government,” remarked CJP.

Orignally published by NNI