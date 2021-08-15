Several killed in Haiti quake

Havana

A major earthquake reduced buildings to rubble and caused at least several fatalities in southwestern Haiti on Saturday, sending shock waves across the Caribbean, where people fled their homes for fear they might collapse. The 7.2-magnitude quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 8 km from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.

That made the earthquake potentially bigger and shallower than the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck Haiti 11 years ago.Agency