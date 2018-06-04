Several Kashmiri youth held in NIA night raids

Srinagar

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with SOG and CRPF conducted raids last night in parts of Shopian of south Kashmir and arrested many youths.

Official sources said that during the raids in Shopian parts, including Memander and Aliyarpora, many youths were picked up by the NIA.

There was no official confirmation with regard to the raids and subsequently arrests made by the NIA during raids.

However, sources said that the raids were conducted following the arrest of Tariq Ahmad Dar, 34, of Chillipura of Shopian by NIA in connection with 2016 Nagrota army camp attack case.—RK