Several injured in firing incident outside Pentagon: reports

WASHINGTON – At least three people were injured in a firing incident outside the Pentagon, the building of the US Defence Department, on Tuesday morning, international media reported.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency on Twitter confirmed that the building was put on lockdown due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. Reports said that gunshots were fired at a subway station outside the secure US military headquarters.

The Pentagon reopened its building after a short time, saying that the scene of the incident is secure.

“The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City,” the protection agency said in a tweet.

The local news station WUSA showed a picture of heavy security and fire and rescue vehicles at the iconic five-sided building.