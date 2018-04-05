Several food owners in KP fined over poor hygiene

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food authority has launched a drive against the owners of food outlets who were providing unhygienic food to the public. The drive took place in three districts in which several food owners were heavily fined over unhygienic conditions and substandard food,reported private news channel.

The food authority officials raided Hershey super store in Tehkal area of Peshawar and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. However, a food authority team from Mardan led by deputy director Zeeshan Mehsud and Assistant Director Rukhsar Ali observed different markets and hotels in Mardan.

Dozens of hotel owners were issued warning letters as to improve the cleanliness of they will be heavily fined. A fine of Rs 35,000 was imposed on owner of Toru Wedding Hall over poor cleanliness condition. ‘Food authority officials, in Bannu, discarded the sweets in which toxic food colors were mixed.—APP