Several DMG officers promoted to grade-18

The Federal Government on Monday promoted several officers of the District Management Group to grade-18.

The officers of the group, who have won promotions, are Khurshid Alam, Sara Javed, Mujtaba Arafat Khan, Captain (r) Sami Tayyab Khan, Fahad Mehmood, Shehzad Mehmood, Usama Majeed Cheema, Muhammad Usman Ali, Shauzab Abbas, Muhammad Ihteshamul Haq and Zainul Abideen Memon.

Similarly, Mehreen Baloch, Hira Rizwan, Talha Zubair, Sobia Hassan, Waqar Hussain, Rana Muhammad Umar, Anam Nasir and Aftab Sultan of the DMG have also been promoted to grade-18.

The federal government has also made some promotions and transfers in the police department. ASP Danial Ahmed Javed has been made SP and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Punjab Police; ASP Zain Asim has also been promoted to the rank of SP and transferred to Punjab; ASP Ikhlaqullah has been made SP and transferred to Punjab.

Likewise, ASP Faryal Fareed has been elevated to the position of SP and has been transferred to Islamabad Police; ASP Ghayyur Ahmed Khan has also been made SP and transferred to Punjab; ASP Anam Faryal Afzal has been promoted to the rank of SP and transferred to Punjab Police; ASP Ziaullah has also been made SP and will serve in Punjab; ASP Muhammad Shoaib has been made SP and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Sindh government; ASP Asma Rauf is now SP and has been transferred to Punjab; ASP Hina Nek Bakht has been promoted to the position, and has been transferred to Punjab. Similarly, ASP Saddam Hussain has been made SP and has been sent to serve in Sindh Police; ASP Muhammad Salman Liaquat has now been promoted to the position of SP, and has been posted in Punjab; ASP Muhammad Nabeel has also been promoted and has been posted in Punjab; ASP Captain (r) Ali Raza has also won promotion and has been transferred to Punjab; ASP Arsalan Zahid has been elevated to the rank of SP, and has been transferred to Punjab; ASP Nasir Mehmood is now SP, who has been posted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; ASP Usman Muneer has also been made SP and has been transferred to Punjab; ASP Ahmed Zunair Cheema has been promoted to the position of SP, and has been posted in Punjab, and ASP Haider Ali has also won promotion to the position of SP; he has been posted in Punjab.