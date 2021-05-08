Several buses violating inter-city ban impounded

Several buses found violating the inter-city public transport ban amid the third wave of COVID-19 on Friday were impounded by the traffic police in Karachi.

As per details, many buses were stopped near Mazar-e-Quaid and the drivers were fined over violating the inter-city ban. Cases were also registered. The passengers were allowed to leave to their homes along with the fare they paid by the police after warning.

Earlier, the Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah announced the closure of public transport from May 8 to 16. Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah had stated that the inter-provincial transport, inter-city and tourist transport will be closed in the province during the said period.

The decision, however, will not be enforced over the public transport within the city, he added. AJK govt notifies complete lockdown following NCOC directives

The province had earlier requested the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to impose a ban on inter-provincial transport.

Moreover, the provincial task force on combating coronavirus decided to ban takeaways from restaurants and allow only home deliveries after the sunset from Friday to Sunday.