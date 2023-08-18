In a significant move towards ensuring the safety and security of minority places of worship and communities, 70 dedicated cops from Islamabad police have been assigned to the newly established “Minority Protection Unit.“Islamabad police said the initiative comes in response to the growing need for safeguarding the rights and interests of minority groups. Under this new development, all DPOs have been entrusted with the crucial responsibility of overseeing the protection of minority places of worship and communities within their respective areas.The Minority Protection Units operations will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of operations, Islamabad. Notably, the formation of the Minority Protection Unit includes the incorporation of young recruits from the recent recruitment drive of Islamabad police, indicating a proactive approach to infusing fresh energy and ideas into the security efforts.

The establishment of the Minority Protection Unit comes as a result of recommendations put forth by the National Minorities Commission, emphasizing the pressing need for dedicated measures to ensure the protection and well-being of minority communities.