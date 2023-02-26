Seven TTP militants arrested

In a major action, the Counter-Terrorism Department force has captured seven terrorists from different cities including Lahore. The captured terrorists belonged to the proscribed TTP.

The spokesperson for the CTD told media on Saturday that the department launched an operation and arrested 7 terrorists from Lahore and other cities. The militants have been identified as Ahmad Ullah, Usama, Nazeer, Hammad, Abdul Rehman, and Aman Ullah. The CTD also recovered material used in making suicide jackets, explosives and arms from the possession of the militants.

The spokesperson informed that the terrorists wanted to target the sensitive installations. The CTD has arrested 80 suspects during 423 combing operations conducted this week. The CTD Punjab is on the forefront in the fight against terrorism, he concluded.