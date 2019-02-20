Seven Pakistani universities among world’s top 1,000

Salim Ahmed

Clarivate Analytics, a global leader in providing global university rankings, journal impact factors and analytics is coming to Pakistan for the first time.

The foreign delegate shall interact with more than 100 national universities and journals in the Web of Science conference on 11 March 2019 at Punjab University Center of Excellence in Molecular Biology.

CEMB Director Prof Dr Tayyab Husnain said that the conference will focus on materializing the country’s ambitious goals for increasing research & innovation, better international ranking of Pakistani universities & journals and expanding knowledge-based economy. He said that experts from Clarivate Analytics will demonstrate best practices for Pakistani higher education universities, journals and research organizations to attain better international ranking and transform research ecosystem of the country.

He said that this visit is especially important in light of the fact that only 7 Pakistani universities were currently among top 1,000 world universities, while scientists from Pakistan were being ranked No.1 in 2018 according to Web of Science. He said that it was the right time for Pakistani universities to channelize their efforts, break shackles of isolation and follow practices that were in place for solid international ranking.

He said that this endeavor had huge potential to catalyze a boost in international ranking of Pakistani universities, materializing goal of developing knowledge-based economy of the country, internationalization of the country’s research, development programs for foreign investment and multilateral research initiatives, attracting foreign students, bringing in educational tourism & increasing Pakistan’s share in global higher education market.

