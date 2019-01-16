Seven Pakistani journalists selected for Chevening fellowship 2019

Zubair Qureshi

Seven Pakistani journalists have been awarded the UK Government’s prestigious Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme (SAJP) Fellowship for 2019. For the first time in the history of the Fellowship, majority of those selected for this programme is from women. The journalists selected for the programme include Baqir Sajjad Syed (Dawn), Muhammad Saqib Tanveer (Samaa TV), Sana Gulzar (Freelance Producer & visiting faculty member at Iqra University), Farooq Baloch (Samaa TV), Aroosa Shaukat (Indus News Channel), Huda Ikram ( BBC) and Sania Chaudhry (ARY TV). According to a handout issued by the British High Commission (BHC), for 2019 scholarships, over 100 journalists from across Pakistan applied for the Chevening SAJP fellowship scheme.

After going through a competitive and rigorous recruitment process, seven mid-career journalists have been selected to join a fully-funded residential programme at the University of Westminster in the UK.

The selected journalists attended a pre-departure briefing organised by the BHC. The briefing was also attended by officials from the British High Commission and previous Chevening alumni.

Professor of Media History at the University of Westminster, Jean Seaton briefed the journalists about the programme through a video call. The Chevening SAJP Fellowship offers Pakistani journalists the opportunity to undertake a bespoke programme titled ‘Good Governance in a Changing World: the Media, Politics, and Society’, at the University of Westminster.

The fellows will join in eight intensive weeks of lectures, visits, and discussions that introduce them to key UK academics, media, and political figures in the field. They will also spend time meeting their peers in some of the UK’s top media organisations. While speaking the shortlisted journalists for the programme, Acting British High Commissioner Richard Crowder congratulated them upon their selection as Chevening scholars. “Through the Chevening South Asia Journalism programme, Pakistani journalists meet their counterparts from across the South Asia region as well as key UK academics, media, and political figures,” said he.

He expressed his confidence that the Pakistani participants will be able to contribute much from their experience in this dynamic country. It is particularly welcome that this year four of the seven journalists taking part are women, he said.

Aim of the South Asia Journalism Programme is to improve mutual understanding and promote wider dialogue and better links between eminent South Asian journalists and the UK. I wish the fellows good luck and hope that they will build networks and further enhance their professional skills, said the top British envoy. Since 2012, over 45 journalists from Pakistan have benefited from the programme.

Share on: WhatsApp