Seven officers of Islamabad police reshuffled

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Zulfiqar Haider Khan directed to reshuffle seven police officers of Islamabad.

According to the office order no.07/2018, SP Muhammad Hassan Iqbal serving as SP (SSG) has been posted as SSP (Logistic) in his own pay and scale. SP Muhammad Bin Ashraf serving as SSP (Logistic) has been asked to join office of Addl. SP (Security/Operation Division) while SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh serving as SP (City) has been appointed as SP (Investigation).

Syed Zeeshan Haider serving as SP (Investigation) has been asked to report at office of SP (City Zone) while SP Muhammad Ibqal posted as SP (Security Supreme Court) has been appointed as SP (City Zone).

SP Muhammad Hassan Bin Iqbal serving as Addl (SP Security Operation Division) has been asked to join office of SP (Rural Zone) while Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer serving as SP (Rural Zone) has been appointed as SP (CTF).—APP

