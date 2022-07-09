Seven more succumb to Covid as positivity reaches 3.2%

At least seven people succumbed to Covid-19 in a day, whereas the national positivity ratio reached 3.24%, according to the data released by the National Health Institute on Saturday.

Six of those who passed away from the virus belonged to Karachi which has been hit the hardest by the current wave and one from Peshawar.

As per the NIH’s daily tally, around 732 people tested positive out of the 22,568 tests conducted in the past day. At least 158 patients remained in critical care.

The National Command and Operation Centre Tuesday issued fresh guidelines in view of the upcoming Eidul Azha, urging people to follow the standard operating procedures to prevent Covid-19 infection.

The forum has advised the people to stay indoors during the Eid holidays and observe precautionary measures in view of the rising trend of Covid cases. “It has been advised to undertake minimal necessary travel during Eid holidays as the risk of a new wave was imminent”.

According to the NCOC, the Eid prayers should be offered at open spaces with Covid-19 protocols. In case prayers are offered indoors, windows and doors of mosques be kept open for adequate ventilation.

The NCOC said that the Eid sermon should be kept brief and comprehensive with minors under 15 years of age, elderly citizens and those suffering from some illness be discouraged from attending congregational prayers.

The Eid guidelines mark a return of facemasks and social distancing protocol on the joyous occasion, which would be celebrated for three days from Sunday. The forum encouraged people to opt for collective Qurbani and ensure the implementation of precautionary measures.