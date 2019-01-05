Seven-month-old boy kidnapped

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Some unidentified kidnappers on Friday managed to kidnap a 7-month-old minor in the area of Muzaffarpur in the jurisdiction of Ugoki Police Station. According to police, mother of minor, Kulsoom lodged a report before the police station that she got twins, a girl and a boy.

On Friday Morning, she went out to neighbors after sleeping both kids in her house. When she came back, some unidentified kidnappers took away 7-month-old boy Subhan from her house. Police have registered a case and started investigations.

