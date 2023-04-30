Seven members of family suffer injuries as fire breaks out in building

Seven members of a family suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out in a residential building near Liaquatabad Bypass number 10 in Karachi on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, a man, his wife and their children suffered burn injuries in the fire and they were shifted to Civil Hospital Burns Ward for medical assistance.

The injured were identified as Salim, Ambreen, Hifza, Maryam, Sufyan, Iram Fatima, and Mahnoor. Salim, head of the family received eight percent burn injuries, Mahnoor suffered nine percent burn injuries, Iram Fatima suffered 25 percent burns, while Ambreen received 22 pc burns, Sufyan was injured with five perent burns, Maryam with eight percent burns, and Hifza suffered 25 percent burns.