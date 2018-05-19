Seven lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested seven lawbreakers besides recovering 1565 grams charras and five pistols 30 bore with 23 rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police held Aman for having 1265 grams charras and Khalid on recovery of 300 grams charras. Ratta Amral, Pirwadhai and Airport police arrested Shafiullah, Zahor, Akhtar, Irfan and Mudassir for having illegal weapons. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.—APP