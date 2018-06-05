Seven lawbreakers including a one-wheeler netted

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested seven lawbreakers including a one-wheeler besides recovering three pistols with eight rounds, 37 kilogram copper, a motorcycle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police netted Junaid for having a 30 bore pistol with two rounds. Chontra police netted Fazal ur Rehman on recovery of a 30 bore pistol with three rounds. Airport police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and three rounds from the possession of Waqar.

Saddar Wah police nabbed Noor, Waseem and Najeeb and recovered 37 kilogram stolen copper.

New Town police arrested a youngster namely Waqas who was allegedly involved in one-wheeling and rash driving. Police also impounded a motorcycle. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.—APP