Seven journalists awarded Chevening Journalism Fellowship

Staff Reporter

The seven Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellows for 2018 were celebrated at an event hosted by the British High Commission in Islamabad yesterday.

The event was attended by the newly awarded scholars from Islamabad, as well as previous Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme scholars, Chevening scholarship alumni, and officials from the British High Commission. The British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder said:

“The Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme enables Pakistani journalists to interact and exchange ideas with journalists from across the region and the UK.

“These selected journalists represent Pakistan’s leading media organisations. I am confident that with the skills and knowledge they acquire in the UK they will go on to add even more value to Pakistan’s dynamic media landscape.”