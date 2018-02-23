Seven of a family injured in gas line blast

Seven of a family including women and children sustained injures as a result of blast in gas line in their house in North Nazimabad area earlier Thursday morning.

According to Shahrah Noor-e-Jehan police, the victims identified as Rooh Afza 30, Sehar 25, Bisma 5, Samia 3, Umair 45 and Omer Khan 6, sustained injures in gas line blast inside their house in Nusrat Bhutto Colony.

The police and rescue teams reached on the spot and shifted the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.—APP

