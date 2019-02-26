Seven drug pushers held with narcotics in Capital

Staff Reporter

The Islamabad Police arrested seven drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession during separate actions in the federal capital on Tuesday.

According to details, the Sabzi Mandi police arrested a drug pusher Nasir Khan and recovered 1.380 kilogram hashish from him. The Shams Colony police arrested Asghar Khan and recovered 310 gram hashish from him.

An accused Gulistan Khan was arrested by Golra Police after recovery of 710 gram hashish and 600 gram heroin from him.

The Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused Jamal and recovered 160 gram heroin from him while Bani Gala police held Waseem for having 120 hashish.

A drug pusher Arif Masih was arrested by the Industrial-Area police after recovery of 195 gram heroin from his possession.

The Lohi Bher police arrested Noman Aslam and recovered 450 gram hashish from him. The recovered narcotics were confiscated and the police after registering separate cases against detainees at concerned police stations have stated investigation.

Share on: WhatsApp