Seven drug pushers held with 7kg hashish

Staff Reporter

The Islamabad Police arrested seven drug pushers including five culprits involved in supplying drugs in educational institutions of federal capital and recovered seven kilogram hashish from their possession here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that in line with the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, crackdowns against drug pushers were underway and both officials are reviewing the performance of heads of police stations on daily basis.

A team headed by SP (City) Saad Aziz including DSP Secretariat Ulfat Arif, SHO Secretariat police station Asjad Mehmud, Sub-Inspectors Zahid Akhtar, Muhammad Yusuf, Muhammad Ishaq and others nabbed seven drug pushers including Adeel, Siraj Khan, Usman, Khurram Shehzad, Habib, Hameed and Sagheer with seven kilogram hashish.

Five among the detainees have confessed their involvement in supplying drugs at various educational institutions.

The recovered drugs were confiscated and the police after registering separate cases against the nabbed drug pushers have started investigation.

