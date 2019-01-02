Seven-day road checking drive from Jan 9

Staff Reporter

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has decided to launch Road Checking Camping from 9th January to 15th January to nab tax defaulting vehicles across the province.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla here in his office on Tuesday.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Director Admn Ayub Pathan and other directors also attended the meeting.

