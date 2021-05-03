Seven Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack

Taliban insurgents attacked an army outpost in Farah province killing at least seven soldiers, local officials said on Monday, as the country braces for violence after May 1, a previously agreed deadline for foreign troop withdrawal.

In a video message to media, Farah Governor Taj Mohammad Jahid said the Taliban had blown up an army outpost after digging a 400-metre (0.25 miles) tunnel to access it from a nearby house. He added that one soldier had also been captured by the insurgents.

Two local officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said dozens of military including elite commando forces had been killed.

Provincial council member Khayer Mohammad Noorzai said that around 30 had died in the attack and that the base was in the hands of the Taliban.

Officials said a blast in the province’s capital on Monday had wounded 21 people, including five children.—Reuters