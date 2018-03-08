Setting you free..!

AND as people go through the period of Lent, I wonder whether all of us know that Lent finally culminates in the death of Jesus on the cross, and through his death, our sins are forgiven. I have seen prisoners cry when I tell them in their jails, that a God above has forgiven them of their crime.

A certain man had two sons. When the younger told his father, “I want my share of your estate now, instead of waiting until you die!” his father agreed to divide his wealth between his sons.

A few days later this younger son packed all his belongings and took a trip to a distant land, and there wasted all his money on parties and prostitutes. When he finally came to his senses, he said to himself, “At home even the hired men have food enough and to spare, and here I am, dying of hunger! I will go home to my father.

So he returned home to his father. And while he was still a long distance away, his father saw him coming, and was filled with loving pity and ran and embraced him and kissed him. His son said to him, “Father, I have sinned against heaven and you, and am not worthy of being called your son.”

But his father said to the slaves, “Quick! Bring the finest robe in the house and put it on him. And a jeweled ring for his finger; and shoes! We must celebrate with a feast, for this son of mine was dead and has returned to life. He was lost and is found.” So the party began.

Meanwhile, the elder son was in the fields working; when he returned home, he heard dance music coming from the house, and he asked one of the servants what was going on. “Your brother is back,” he was told, “and your father has prepared a great feast to celebrate his coming home again unharmed.”

The older brother was angry and wouldn’t go in, so his father came out and begged him, but he replied, “All these years I’ve worked hard for you and never once refused to do a single thing you told me to; and in all that time you never gave me even one young goat for a feast with my friends.”

“Yet when this son of yours comes back after spending your money on prostitutes, you celebrate?” “Look, dear son,” his father said to him, “you and I are very close, and everything I have is yours. But it is right to celebrate. For he is your brother; and he was dead and has come back to life! He was lost and is found!”

And as we finished this story from the Bible, I have seen hardened criminals cry. Suddenly they realize that the law of the land imprisons and punishes, whereas a loving God forgives and sets them free. A God who knows that those who deserve love the least, need it the most! What about you?

